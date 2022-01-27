Samoa extends lockdown

The number of coronavirus cases remains at 26.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa announced the extension on a live stream from her office, adding the extra 24 hours would allow the Ministry of Health to complete the next set of tests for all 26 cases as well as the remaining passengers from the Brisbane flight.

They also hope to retest on Thursday all frontline workers who have been quarantined since the discovery of the positive cases.

Results should be known by Thursday afternoon or early Friday morning.

According to the Prime Minister results for variant determination tests of the positive cases are expected over the next few days.

The reopening of shops and other essential services will proceed today from 8am to 2pm.

Fiame added that cabinet will revisit the alert levels and their triggers especially levels 2 and 3 and will announce the next course of action in due time.

Photo: Government of Samoa Caption: Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa