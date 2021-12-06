Samoa extends opening hours for restaurants and night clubs

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa announced the approval of the decision last week.

According to the Prime Minister, the new orders under the State of Emergency are effective from 22 November to 19 December 2021.

Fiame said some of changes that have been approved include bingo games resuming on Saturday nights and closing at 11pm.

“From Monday to Friday the closing hours for night clubs [and restaurants] has been extended to 1am while on Saturdays they will be closed by 12am.”

“Cabinet is also looking at easing some of the restrictions currently imposed especially with the country heading into the public holidays with the festive seasons Christmas and New Year coming up.”

Other orders include casinos opening on the condition that it opens Monday to Saturday from 4.00pm to 4.00am except on Saturday when it should close at 12.00 midnight.