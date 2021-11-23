Samoa extends State of Emergency

Head of State, His Highness Tuimaleali’ifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II signed into law the amendment to the State of Emergency orders.

The new orders include an exemption for forensic pathologist and morgue technician – who will be exempt from quarantine requirements following approval by the Cabinet – confirming that the Government is considering bringing in another pathologist and morgue technician.

“Despite quarantine requirements, passengers approved by Cabinet to travel to Samoa under (5) [cargo flights to Samoa are permitted to bring cargo goods every week and any other passengers as approved by Cabinet] may be exempt from quarantine requirements on the following conditions,” read the emergency orders.

“For a forensic pathologist and morgue technician: the passenger produces proof before travel to Samoa that he or she has been administered with a Covid-19 immunisation vaccine.

“And the passenger complies with all other health requirements including wearing the PPE gear whilst carrying out post mortem examinations.”

“And that upon the completion of the post mortem examinations, the passengers depart Samoa immediately.”

“In addition, for any other passenger, he or she produces proof before travel to Samoa that he or she has been administered with a Covid-19 immunisation vaccine an meets any other requirement determined by the Director General.”

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa announced the extension in her weekly press conference Friday.

Photo file