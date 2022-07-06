Samoa extends State of Emergency, 31 new Covid cases

The Ministry of Health in its latest Covid-19 situational report commencing from 29 June to 1 July 2022, confirmed 31 positive cases.

Of this number, there are 17 new community cases and 14 new imported cases detected at the airport, taking the total number of cases (community and border) to 14,995.

The number of positive cases detected at Faleolo International Airport increased during the monitoring period to 22 cases with 8 cases reported on the flight NZ990 on 26 June; 1 case on flight QF333 on 28 June; and 13 cases on flight FJ255 on 28 June.

While the country continues to be on alert level 1, it is important that the public continue to heed public health advice to maintain good personal hygiene, to help to contain the spread of the virus, and to prevent new infections.

“The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.”

“Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. Eligible members of the public are requested to please visit the nearest hospital for their first or second dose, and booster shot,” a government statement said.