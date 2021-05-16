 

Samoa Farmers Association Plan Citrus Programme

09:58, May 16, 2021
The Samoa Farmers Association are finalizing plans for a citrus program that will assist youths and women in agriculture.

Training will cover pruning management and planting, spacing and soil nutrient towards the establishment of Tahitian lime orchards.

The programme will be in partnership with the University of the South Pacific and directed by Nauma Mailo.

The activities are funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

 

