Samoa Government assists Tourism

Minister of Tourism, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster said, “The continued border closure remains to affect travel to Samoa and whilst efforts to continue to actively pursue domestic tourism have provided some level of business and relief for operators, the numbers in comparison to pre-Covid-19 are significantly lower and are unsustainable for the majority of tourism businesses,”

“The lack of visitors in these challenging times has impacted on tourism businesses financially as they continue to struggle to stay afloat with the continued financial obligations.”

Some tourism operators received the cash injections directly into their bank account on Thursday or Friday.

A total of $20,000 is the average amount to be received by a beach fale under the scheme.