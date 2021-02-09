Samoa government changes its travel advisories

Travellers originating or transiting through the two countries had previously been denied entry due to the new Covid-19 variants,but these measures now seem to have been eased.

The Samoa Observer reports that all travellers from these countries and a dozen others, hoping to get to Samoa will be assessed individually.

Passengers from all destinations except American Samoa are now required to have their medical clearance and negative Covid-19 swab test within 72 hours of their arrival to Auckland, and a blood test within five days of leaving their original port.