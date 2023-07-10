Samoa Government plans appeal of suspension overturn

In a press release Papali'i said he accepts the court was faced with exceptional circumstances but he claims there are questions of law the courts have not previously considered.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday last week voided the decision of the Legislative Assembly in October of 2022 to give a two-year suspension to the Opposition Leader Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi and the secretary of his Human Rights Protection Party, Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi.

According to the release, the Speaker, who was the defendant to the case as Parliament's representative before the Supreme Court, has, after careful consideration, decided to appeal the parts of the judgment that concern the period of suspension and the standing orders.