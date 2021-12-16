Samoa Government tables First Supplementary budget of $21.8 million tala

The Supplementary Budget was tabled by Finance Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o yesterday.

The budget amounts to $21,854,071 and will be financed through $19,472,807 in additional Grants as well as $4,671,359 in reshuffled existing expenditure items.

According to Mulipola, the additional expenditures requested have been “rigorously reviewed and reshuffled to allow existing expenditures of Government to be diverted to key priority developments.”

She highlighted that the revisions contained in the Supplementary are “ anticipated to improve the fiscal deficit from 2.5% to 2.4% of GDP.”

“This overall effect illustrates the Government’s commitment to continuously review and reshuffle its expenditures to reduce or increase where necessary based on what critical developments arises around areas that the Government has prioritized.”