Samoa govt agrees to more repatriation flights

TV1 Samoa reports the Cabinet meeting this week approved the new flights.

The first of the four flights will arrive on April 17 from New Zealand and will be bringing citizens from the United States mainland, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe.

Passengers are advised to negotiate with the New Zealand Government and Air New Zealand with regard to quarantine in Auckland, as well as dates and time of connecting flights from these destinations to connect with flights out of New Zealand.

Cabinet also approved passengers from Asia and Samoan patients who have travelled to India for treatment to travel home on this flight.

More workers from Australia and New Zealand will also fly home on a repatriation flight scheduled for May 28.

Photo file Loop Samoa