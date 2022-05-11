Samoa govt gives further financial support to eliminate violence against women and girls

Eleven non-government organisations will receive 20,000 tālā each to further improve their prevention and response services to end domestic violence.

The Minister of Women, Community and Social Development, Leota Laki Lamositele, said although there have been many programmes and efforts to alleviate and address the issue, the number of reported cases continue to increase.

He said most incidents relate to domestic violence and intimate partner violence.

Last month the government signed an agreement for 500,000 tala with the Samoa Victims Support Group.