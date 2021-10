The Samoa Observer reports Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa confirmed the Government is looking at bringing back more than 100 Samoan students in Fiji and also Samoans currently living in Fiji.

The announcement by the Samoa government follows the first case of a Samoan student studying in Fiji testing positive for the Covid-19 last month.

Photo file Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa