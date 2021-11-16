Samoa govt plans second nationwide vaccination campaign

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said the latest lockdown was recommended by the National Emergency Operations Committee and approved by Cabinet.

The lockdown will not affect government offices and the business community will continue with business as usual.

The latest data released by Samoa's Ministry of Health shows a 95 percent of the eligible adults have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 70.5 percent have had their second dose.

Two weeks ago, children aged between 12 and 17 years started being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, donated by the New Zealand government.

Vaccination teams have been going to schools across Samoa and have so far administered first doses to 21,402 teenagers.

Director General of Health Leausa Dr Take Naseri has recently told media that his office would feel comfortable to slowly open borders if 90 percent coverage is achieved nationwide.