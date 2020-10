The notice was issued by Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri, following concerns about the safety of the product expressed on social media.

The recalled 50 kilogramme sacks were imported in March to Samoa by the Ascent Group of India. The manufacturer has been identified as Vitthalrao Shinde SSK Ltd.

The Ministry of Health's statement reads: "The public is hereby advised that the recalled food product is not fit for human consumption."