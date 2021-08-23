Samoa govt suspends Attorney General and Clerk of the Legislative Assembly

The pair were stood down for two weeks after the government concluded it didn't have trust or confidence in them.

Both had defied the directions of the Supreme Court to re-open parliament on the 24th May and the FAST MPs swore themselves in on the grounds of parliament.

The Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said for her MPs to properly transition into government they needed the public service to operate in an efficient, professional, effective and apolitical manner.

Photo file RNZ Pacific