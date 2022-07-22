Samoa health expert urges caution after disease reappears

Acting Director General Tagaloa Robert Thomsen said while there is a presence of dengue fever, the evidence does not suggest Samoa will experience an outbreak.

Dr Thomsen said the hospital's surveillance team is on the look out for any new cases after six cases of dengue fever were confirmed for June, and the team has seen cases of the symptoms including diarrhoea, acute fever and rash.

Dr Thomsen said dengue fever usually occurs after rain and flooding and people need to watch out for mosquito breeding places.

Meanwhile, Dr Thomsen said an average of 250 people have been diagnosed with flu every day in the past three weeks.

He said there are currently three influenza viruses circulating in Samoa plus Covid-19 and he expects a surge in cases once Samoa's border opens to international travellers from August 1.