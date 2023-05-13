Samoa Health Minister refutes nurses unpaid overtime claims

Papāli’i made the claim in a report broadcast on TV 1 Samoa local news Wednesday night.

The Minister in an exclusive interview with the Savali refuted the claim pointing out that the Ministry of Health’s Human Resources Division have assured him that all the nurses overtime have been paid.

“I find it amusing because the nursing fraternity including Papāli’i have never informed officials and myself,” said Tafito. “Shocked is an understatement to say the least.”

Caught by surprise, Tafito is demanding a list of unpaid overtime claims with details including the names which will help officials verify if there are any unpaid overtime claims or not. “If there are claims, than they will be paid,” he assured.

Papāli’i also voiced her concerns that if these management problems are not resolved there will be a mass exit of nurses overseas for attractive severance for their services.

But the Minister countered saying that skilled and trained Samoan professionals seeking greener pastures overseas for their family security and future is an on-going challenge.

“It is not a new issue and that is the right of any individual including nurses to seek better paying jobs overseas,” refuted the Minister.

“A classical example, is the Seasonal Workers Programme,” added Tafito.

The minister also called on the nurses association to provide a strategic plan to prevent nurses from migrating overseas.

Photo: Savali Newspaper Caption: Minister of Health Valasi Tafito Selesele and President of the Samoa Nurses Association Solialofi Papāli'i.