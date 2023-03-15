Samoa Health Ministry faces medicine shortages

“There will always be some shortages as also seen in New Zealand,” says Health Director Aiono Dr. Alec Ekeroma.

He revealed that the reasons can be, “shortages of raw materials, getting it here on time, and speed of payments.”

When asked about what has been done to address this issue, Aiono said, “many meetings discussing many options and more planned.”

Furthermore, the Director General explained that shipments are received every week and essential drugs are already stocked.

“Still waiting on some drugs that are needed for specific cases.”

When asked to confirm whether the Pharmacy Division’s unpaid bills stand at $2 million, he explained that the arithmetic here is the same as local suppliers.

“We pay $200,000 and then we order $200,000 worth which means it looks like we have not paid anything. So, it is a revolving debt of $2 million.

“We are getting assistance in a procurement specialist who will build capacity, PSC [Public Service Commission] will advertise a vacant position and our vacant ACEO of Finance position is being readvertised. So, I am hoping the calvary will arrive soon.”

However, he told Talamua Media that the major hurdle faced by the Ministry is the slow process within the Ministry of Finance (MOF) that has caused the delay in overseas payments for medicine supplies and the reason why some of the medicines are in short supply.

Aiono elaborated that the slow process from MOF delays payments for the Pharmacy Division’s bills with pharmaceutical companies overseas.

In addition, he said despite how fast his Ministry provides all necessary documents for payments, MOF’s process is very slow; so if there is a delay in paying the Pharmacy’s bills, then they get shortage of certain medicines.

Currently the Pharmacy Division’s unpaid bills stand at $2 million. But this is not due to a lack of money.

