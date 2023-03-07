Samoa Health Ministry receives audiology booths

The unveiling of these new equipment coincided with the celebration of World Hearing Day, last week.

The donation was made possible through the Samoa Hearing Programme, a partnership between the Ministry of Health, SENESE, and the Australian Government through the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS).

The Minister of Health, Valasi Tafito Selesele said the partnership between Australia and Samoa in providing quality and accessible healthcare is a testament to the strength of our relationship.

“By working together, we are building a healthier future for our people, and demonstrating the power of collaboration in achieving shared goals,” he added.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa, Emily Luck said the unveiling of these booths will have a significant impact on the Government’s ability to continue its work in providing these important health services.

“On this World Hearing Day, we are pleased to work with our partners towards making hearing care services accessible and affordable to all Samoans,” she said.

In Samoa, approximately 2.5 per cent of the population suffers from untreated hearing loss or impairment.

The objective of the country’s Hearing Programme is to offer high-quality hearing care services to all Samoans.

The installation of audiology booths helps in the early identification of patients and ensures that local services can address hearing difficulties.

The programme also provides supplies of hearing aids, batteries, and other equipment, as well as training in the fitting and maintenance of hearing aids.

Furthermore, it offers training in Primary Ear Health Care to health workers, enabling them to screen newborns and young children for hearing impairments and treat them early.

The Australian Government acknowledged the hard work of Dr. Sione Pifeleti and his team for working together with RACS and SENESE to ensure hearing services are available and accessible to the people of Samoa.

Photo supplied