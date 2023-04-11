Samoa Health Ministry warns of increase in Influenza cases

According to a statement from the ministry, there has been an increase in ILI cases in the hospitals since 5 April.

“It has been notified that there is also an ongoing increased circulation of influenza-like-illnesses in some of the Pacific island countries such as Fiji, Tonga and French Polynesia and Influenza B a type of influenza, has confirmed its resurgence in French Polynesia and Fiji,” states Samoa’s Health Ministry.

The Samoa Public Health surveillance is monitoring the current status of this influenza and that of the cases presented to the main hospitals.

“However, ever since returning to normalcy, many people are not vigilant in basic preventative measures of preventing flu-like symptoms diseases such as Covid-19.

“Therefore, it is not a surprise to see an increased number of influenza illnesses.”

“Seek medical attention and visit the nearest hospital if you/your family have complications or serious symptoms of flu-like-illnesses.”

In addition, the Health Ministry urged the public to be more health conscious and continue all health preventative measures at all times.

Symptoms for Influenza (flu) are the same as Covid-19 which include fever, headache, muscle ache, and also upper respiratory symptoms such as sneezing and coughing.

It spreads through inhaling droplets from coughs or sneezes from an infected person; and many people have a loss of smell and taste.

Some people may not have any symptoms at all and could still spread the virus.

Photo credit: Adel Fruean Caption: Samoa's National Hospital at Motootua