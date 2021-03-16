 

Samoa High Commissioner pays courtesy call on PIF Secretary General

15:14, March 16, 2021
Samoa’s first High Commissioner to Fiji, Ali’ioaiga Feturi Elisaia has made a courtesy visit to the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor in Suva.

High Commissioner Elisaia presented his credentials to Fiji’s President, Jioji Konrote last month.

The High Commissioner serves as Samoa’s official representative and be the point of contact with all the member states of the Pacific Islands Forum and regional institutions. 

High Commissioner Elisaia is one of the Pacific’s leading diplomats.

His diplomatic career spans over 40 years.

High Commissioner Elisaia previously served as Samoa’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

 

 

Photo source PIF 

     

