Samoa hosts Pasefika lawyers continuing professional development conference

In a statement released by the government said “It is a joint initiative by Pasefika legal professional network associations primarily in Australia, Samoa and New Zealand and a vehicle calling on legal brethren from around the world that claim Pacific heritage or connection to share views and learnings on cultural diversity and its impact on the practice of Law.”

The PLC CPD Conference is organized by the Pasifika Lawyers Association Qld Inc. (PLAQ) and the Pacific Legal Association NSW Inc. (PLAN) in partnership with the Samoa Law Society supported by the Pacific Lawyers Association NZ (PLA).