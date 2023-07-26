 

Samoa hosts Pasefika lawyers continuing professional development conference

BY: Loop Pacific
14:07, July 26, 2023
The Inaugural PLC Continuing Professional Development Conference is taking place in Samoa from today till Friday.

In a statement released by the government said “It is a joint initiative by Pasefika legal professional network associations primarily in Australia, Samoa and New Zealand and a vehicle calling on legal brethren from around the world that claim Pacific heritage or connection to share views and learnings on cultural diversity and its impact on the practice of Law.”

The PLC CPD Conference is organized by the Pasifika Lawyers Association Qld Inc. (PLAQ) and the Pacific Legal Association NSW Inc. (PLAN) in partnership with the Samoa Law Society supported by the Pacific Lawyers Association NZ (PLA).

     

