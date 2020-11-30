Samoa imposes tightens measures for returning citizens

This follows confirmation of two positive Covid-19 cases found to have been infected before they had boarded the last repatriation flight from Auckland earlier this month.

Samoa's prime minster Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi, says approval will only be given to returning citizens permanently residing in the country and the scholarship students.

But they must present a medical report clearing them of symptoms of the coronavirus before entering Samoa.

Meanwhile, the two people who tested positive cases are now in isolation.

The prime minister said the sailor who had worked in Italy became infected in August, and that the 70-year-old man who travelled from Australia had contacted the virus before he travelled to New Zealand to catch the same flight to Samoa.

All passengers on that flight have been required to spend an extra seven days in quarantine while awaiting the second test in New Zealand to reconfirm the two positive cases.

The remaining repatriation flights from New Zealand are expected next Friday and Monday.