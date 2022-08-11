Samoa Law Society joins ex-PM's court challenge

The Samoa Observer reports the Society is the second respondent - as a friend of the court - in the proceedings lodged by HRPP leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and party secretary Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi against a decision to suspend them from Parliament "indefinitely".

The pair were found by a special Parliamentary committee to be guilty of contempt of Parliament and bringing Parliament into disrepute.

Deputy Prime Minister Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio lodged a formal complaint in Parliament against the senior members after the Supreme Court found them guilty of Contempt of Court but did impose any penalties.

The Chief Justice, Satiu Simativa Perese, Senior Justice Vui Clarence Nelson and Justice Tologatā Leilani Tuala-Warren will preside over the hearing this week.

Tuilaepa and Lealailepule have been denied all privileges since their suspension in May.

Photo Samoa Law Society Caption: Senior members of the Samoa Law Society