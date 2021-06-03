Samoa leaders both keen to meet following court ruling

Following yesterdays Court of Appeal decision, both the caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and FAST Party leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa announced they plan to meet.

But it is clear their intentions are miles apart.

Speaking on TV3Samoa yesterday, Tuilaepa acknowledged the decision to void the appointment of a sixth woman MP meant his HRPP has 25 seats to FAST's 26.

Fiame told local media that with those numbers, they will be looking to meet with Tuilaepa to discuss his departure from office.

"We hope to meet with Tuilaepa, the leader of the HRPP and one who has been at the helm of our government, so we can discuss a transition based on the results as they stand of 26 FAST and 25 HRPP," she said.

Tuilaepa however said he believes that his government is still the caretaker government until all election petitions and any resulting by-elections are completed.

In its decision the Court said it holds that the determination under Article 44(1A) of the Constitution must be made on the basis of the General Election results as finally determined after the results of any electoral petitions under the Electoral Act 2019 and by-elections pursuant to the terms of that Act.

Tuilaepa said it is clear that Parliament cannot convene until then.

"We have a chance to settle this in the traditional," he said.

It is not known when the meeting will take place.