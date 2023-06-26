Samoa listed as one of top 10 destinations

The Island nation was rated last week by one of the world’s leading online travel companies, Expedia in Seattle.

Expedia said "The top island destinations to travel to this winter have been revealed in the Expedia Island Index.”

"New data has shown islands are seeing a strong travel resurgence, with accommodation searches for islands on the index increasing by an average of 315 per cent in the last year.”

"This comes as the majority of Aussies (83 per cent) opt for a holiday that involves little planned activity. If you haven't booked a winter getaway yet, here is some inspiration with the top 10 island destinations.﻿"

"At the heart of Polynesia lies the breathtaking island nation of Samoa, which has seen interest from Aussie travellers soar, up over 1600 per cent.”

"For a low-key getaway in an untouched paradise, look no further than Samoa's extraordinary beaches, natural wonders, and cultural attractions.”

"A trip to the humble island also offers a peek into Samoa's rich 3,000-year culture and the Samoan way of life, sure to invoke a sense of calm and community."

Samoa has been listed amongst other islands including Kauai Hawai'i, Langkawi Malaysia, Ischia Italy, Bali Indonesia, Paros Greece, Koh Samui Thailand, Lombok Indonesia, Okinawa Japan.

Expedia is one of the world's leading full-service online travel brands helping travelers easily plan and book travel from the widest selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, rental cars, rail, cruises, activities, attractions, and services.