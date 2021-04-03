 

Samoa to live stream general elections updates on Facebook

BY: Loop Pacific
14:27, April 3, 2021
Samoa’s Office of the Electoral Commission will also be live streaming the updates of upcoming general elections on Facebook.

The live stream is a collaborative partnership with the Samoa Alliance of Media Practitioners for Development, WTmedia - Samoa, communications expert Jordan Kwan and graphic design experts Thomas Sauao.

Vaasiliega Iupati Lagaaia and the OEC Public Relations Officer working closely with Wtmedia and partners, to coordinate the live stream.

This is an effort to ensure that our communities are informed and kept up to date with the outcome of the election.

OEC continues to pursue ways to ensure that our elections are transparent and work with partners to ensure that this happens.

The general elections will be held next week Friday.

     

