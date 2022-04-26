Samoa MAF and Conservation International collaborate to secure a healthy and abundant ocean

The collaboration recognizes the intent of Conservation International and MAF to secure sustainable development and management of coastal marine and fisheries resources, sustain marine biodiversity, increase climate change adaptation and raise general public awareness and stewardship of the ocean.

The MAF emphasized that the partnership with Conservation International provides another opportunity for MAF as one of the relevant government agencies to work with genuine partners who have shared interest in ensuring we manage our ocean in a way that will sustain us.

Leilani Duffy, the Ocean Director for Conservation International Samoa said, “Pacific civilizations were built on a symbiotic relationship with the ocean. It remains a pillar of Samoa’s prosperity, providing food and driving our economy. It is vital we manage this vital and shared resource sustainably now for ourselves and the wellbeing of future generations.’

The MOU further supports the Samoa Ocean Strategy Vision of maintaining a healthy and abundant ocean for Samoa through a multi-sectoral approach to protect 30%, and sustainably manage 100% of Samoa’s ocean by 2030. The partnership is committed to building a genuine partnership that champions ambitious and innovative efforts focused on ocean positive solutions, ensures the uses of Samoa’s marine resources are sustainable, and continues to support employment, economy, and maintain our fisheries.

Photo supplied