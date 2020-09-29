Samoa to mobilize more resources for education systems following COVID-19

He added that there will be emphasis on measures to support the learning continuity of the most marginalized.

Tuilaepa made the remarks at the UNESCO-backed Global Education Coalition Event, which is a platform for collaboration and exchange to protect the right to education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Government approved 18 million Tala as special assistance to support education, including early childhood education and 10 million tala for teachers.

He also highlighted the many challenges on the coverage and effectiveness of remote educational responses.

“These include gaps in familiarity with technology, lack of practice in using technology, challenges in access to internet, high cost of technology and connectivity, gaps in parents' ability to support home schooling for their children and increased workload for mothers in particular.”

Tuilaepa said during the current crisis, they have witnessed impressive creativity and a spirit of innovation and collaboration to ensure that learning never stops.

“In Samoa we responded to the COVID-19 pandemic using diverse technologies- radio, TV, internet and blended learning modalities.”

“The school offers a safe space for children in such situations. Some of these issues prompted us to bring children back to school. In Samoa, we reopened the schools adhering to the guidelines from UNESCO, UNICEF and WHO. To help keep schools and communities safe, we are using a combination of strategies like limiting attendance numbers and some social distancing,” Tuilaepa said.

Photo supplied Caption: Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi