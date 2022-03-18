 

Samoa moves to Alert Level 3

19:33, March 18, 2022
Samoa is moving to a national lockdown as of 12am Saturday until Tuesday 22 March in response to the country’s first community Covid case.

All schools, night clubs, bars, fitness centres, sports, public gatherings, churches, inter-island and international travel except for essential services will close.

It is now mandatory for the public to carry their vaccination cards and wear masks.

The changes were announced by Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa last night.

A young woman is currently in isolation at the TTM Motootua Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The case undertook the test in preparation for travel to Fiji.

 

