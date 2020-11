The payout period will continue until Christmas eve.

A total of $10.6 million tala will be paid out in accordance with the dividend declared by the Fund in June 2020.

Any unredeemed dividends after this period will be credited directly to the members’ contribution accounts.

All eligible members willing to receive their dividend are urged to visit the following locations from 9am to 4pm;

• SNPF Main Office, Apia – Levels 1, 3 and 4.

• SNPF Vaitele Branch

• SNPF Salelologa Branch.

