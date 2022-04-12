Samoa National Provident Fund makes Golden Jubilee special payment

Members will receive a payment of 5 per cent interest in cash for 2022 valued at $41.64 million Tala.

Three per cent to be paid in cash is available via the online portal only from today.

The last date to redeem the three per cent payment is 27 May.

Any unredeemed funds will be credited to member contribution accounts.

The other two per cent will be paid to members in December.

Senior citizens registered with the Senior Citizens Benefit Fund will receive a special one-off gift of $50 Tala per person.

Pensioners will receive $250 Tala today. This sum includes the usual monthly payment.

Thirteen charitable organisations will also receive $10,000 Tala each.

Members are being encouraged to use the online portal to redeem their special payments.

There will be no payments at any SNPF offices due to restrictions implemented under Covid-19 protocols.

Samoa has community transmission of Covid-19 and is at Alert level 2.

The Samoa National Provident Fund is celebrating its 50th year of service this year.

Photo SNPF Caption: The main office of Samoa National Provident Fund