Samoa nears final day for first jab of COVID-19 vaccination

The Ministry of Health said the last day to receive the first jab is 24 September.

The ministry is advising the public to ensure they get their first dose as soon as possible.

It also said that despite records showing 81 per cent of the eligible population received the first dose; more than 20,000 people have not been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Those who are eligible are advised to seek the nearest hospital or the vaccination teams going around villages.

According to the Health Ministry figures, more than 98,000 people in Samoa have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as of 14 September.

The latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday said 98,284 people have received the first dose which accounts to 80.6 per cent of the eligible population.

Of this total, 51,266 were male while 47,018 were female.