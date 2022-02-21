Samoa NEOC Chairman clarifies Covid test results release process for passengers

“Those discharge summary comprises the treatments that they received and to tell them how many test results and how many times they were tested so they know what their test results are,” Agafili said.

He was responding to reports of complaints by some people that they are prohibited from knowing their Covid-19 test results.

In an interview with Talamua, Agafili added that he does not understand why passengers have complained and what grounds their complaints are based on.

Some passengers and frontline workers who were in quarantine have reportedly claimed that they were stripped of their rights to know what their Covid19 test results were.

Meanwhile, 140 frontline workers were discharged from quarantine and allowed to go home last week after being tested negative during 21 days in quarantine.

Photo supplied Caption: National Emergency Operations Centre Chairman, Agafili Shem Leo