The new measure applies to passengers who transit through the two countries but all other travellers within the European and African regions will be assessed on a case by case basis.

The Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri, in a press conference, said the ministry is closely monitoring the new variant of the Covid-19 virus detected in the UK and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Leausa said a vaccine could arrive in Samoa between March or April next year.