Samoa nurses to be qualified vaccinators

“We noticed during the measles outbreak in Samoa that some nurses were not qualified and therefore unable to do vaccinations.”

“The Ministry of Health is working to put in place a revalidation programme for all nurses to become qualified vaccinators,” he said.

The first batch of the Covid-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in March.

Leausa adds the vaccines selected for Samoa need to be kept at specific and critical temperature levels.

“When they do arrive, implementation of doses must be done quickly because the vaccines are not effective if not stored properly at the right temperatures,” said Leausa.

The Director General of Health says proper cooling boxes are needed to ensure vaccines are stored at temperatures of not more than minus 10 degrees Celsius.

Samoa has recorded 1 positive Covid-19 case at border quarantine.