Samoa opens new Office of Electoral Commission

The complex is located at Mulinuu.

Caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said the cost of the entire work including the design and construction was $4 million, with no variations.

Last year it was announced that the new office would be constructed by Ah Liki Construction Company.

The Commission has gone through various relocations, such as at the old Land and Titles Court building at Mulinuu.

Malielegaoi said the previous location sustained damage due to the weight of crowds of people, who had rushed in for last minute registrations.

The staff members of the electoral commission will start moving to their new office on Monday.

Photo Caption: The new Office of the Electoral Commission. Source: The FAST Party Facebook page