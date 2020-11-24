Samoa paper apologises for false extramarital affair story

The apology was made by the editor, Manu Asafo Maugatai, and former journalist, Kristin Toimoana Ofisa, for a front page story in October 2016 in the now defunct Samoa Today newspaper.

The article implicated the former General Secretary of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa, Reverend Dr Afereti Uili, who denied the allegations.

As a result of the article he was removed from the his position and relieved of his pastoral duties and roles.

He took the matter to court, where the woman making the allegations admitted that what she told the newspaper was false and fabricated.

The editor and journalist acknowledged in their apology that their actions caused irreparable damage to the church minister's reputation, dignity and livelihood.