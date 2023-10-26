Samoa Parliament accepts Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate two opposition MPs

The court declared that parliament's suspension of the leaders of the Human Rights Protection Party, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and party Secretary Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi, were unconstitutional.

Papali'i Ta'eu Masipa'u told Parliament on Tuesday that he has already lodged an appeal with the Appeal Court of Samoa, and while they await the outcome, the two MPs have been allowed back to take their seats in the House.

Both members were not present in the House for this morning's session as they are both overseas and will be back later this month.