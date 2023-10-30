Samoa Parliament agrees to clarify wording on women's seats quota

There had been a recommendation from a parliamentary committee looking into the political crisis which followed the 2021 election to scrap the entire provision.

The Samoa Observer said the committee modified its recommendation on the issue, and it was one of several out of more than 50 approved by the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The initial report from the Committee tabled by chairman, Auapaau Mulipola Aloitafua, earlier his week called for the entire provision to be removed.

But Auapa'au clarified its position yesterday, saying the wording of the Constitution on the 10 per cent women's seats quota was not clear and needs to be amended by the parliament so that it speaks clearly on the formula.

Debate on the matter indicated strong support for keeping the quota provision for women but with a clearer wording on how to measure the 10 percent.

The chair didn't go into details on its other recommendations but noted that the cabinet will prepare appropriate amendments according to its findings which will be tabled in the House in the future.

Parliament has been adjourned until December this year.