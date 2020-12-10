Samoa Parliament to decide fate of controversial bills

Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi said the members of a special committee were going through the proposals, which will amend the Constitution, before Parliament's final deliberations and third reading.

The proposed bills aim to separate the administration and management of the Lands and Titles court.

But the legislation has faced strong criticism and opposition from Samoa's Law Society, which has been involved in a public awareness campaign over the past months.

The proposed legislation also prompted the resignation of the former deputy prime minister and long time supporter of the ruling HRPP party, Fiame Naomi Mataafa.

She has recently called on voters not to support their current MPs in next year's general election if they would not oppose the three bills.

Photo file RNZ Pacific