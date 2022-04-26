Samoa parliament to look at improving RSE worker conditions

The Labour and Employment Relations Amendment Bill 2022 was discussed in a members pre-sitting session on Monday and will be tabled by the Minister for Commerce, Industry and Labour, Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo, in this session.

The ministry chief executive, Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, said at the pre-sitting three main issues were addressed.

RNZ Pacific reports these include two yearly reviews of the minimum wage paid to seasonal workers.

It also covered worker treatment and harassment - one of the main reasons troubles started in relationships between workers and employers.

There was a call for a full review of the scheme earlier this year after allegations of sub-standard working and living conditions, and accusations by the workers of being treated like slaves.

Approximately 5,000 Samoans are currently working in Australia and New Zealand under the scheme which has brought in millions in remittances since it started.

Photo file Samoa Parliament