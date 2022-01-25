Samoa passengers under investigation

EOC chairperson Agafili Shem Leo said they had heard rumours some of the passengers had travelled for a funeral and they would dig deeper into the matter.

Agafili said overseas based Samoans were not allowed to make short visits home for funerals, weddings and other family events.

"The only people allowed are returning citizens who have been on work assignment overseas and students on scholarship and patients on the overseas medical treatment scheme," Agafili said.

One of the very first cases to be found in Samoa was a young woman who had travelled to Samoa to celebrate her 21st birthday with family.

On Monday, it was announced five frontline nurses looking after the positive cases also had the virus.

All medical staff have been in "camp" since the start of the lockdown at the main hospital and are not permitted to go home.

Samoa has 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19.