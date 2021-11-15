Samoa PM approves Fiji repatriation flight

Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has given the approval for a flight to bring home Samoans from Fiji.

Fiame said, “There are ongoing flights departing the country weekly which includes our seasonal workers for Australia and New Zealand.”

“And New Zealand has opened trips for people in Samoa that have New Zealand citizenship and also those with Australian citizenship have also been permitted for travel.

“The repatriation flight that was scheduled for the 27 November has been rescheduled to the 4 December.”

PM Fiame said a flight that was due for 11 December will be postponed to 18 December.