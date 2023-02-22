Samoa PM arrives in Fiji for Forum Special Leaders Retreat

Fiame was met by Fiji’s Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya.

PM Fiame will join Pacific Islands Forum leaders for their special retreat at the Sheraton Hotel on Friday.

Fiji’s Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Sitiveni Rabuka will host the meeting which is being described as a milestone moment for regionalism.

In the lead up to meeting fellow Pacific Leaders, PM Rabuka paid respect to the leaders of the past by saying that “they owe it to them to forge this unity, with stronger resolve to strengthen the region and our commitment to tackle common threats to our very survival in the Pacific”.

The focus of the meeting will be on Forum solidary.

The meeting will also see the transition of the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum from Fiji to the Cook Islands. Mark Brown, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands will look to host the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Photo Fiji Government Caption: Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa acknowledges the guard of honour accorded to her by the Fiji Military Forces at Nadi International Airport