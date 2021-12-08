Samoa PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa named in BBC 100 Women List 2021

Fiame has been recognised as the first female Prime Minister of Samoa and leader of the Faʻatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party.

Her agenda has a strong environmental focus, to fight against the climate emergency in one of the regions of the world most vulnerable to global warming.

Fiame is one of nine women from Asia Pacific (APAC) and the only woman from the Pacific on the list.

This year the list celebrates the women from every corner of the world who are hitting the reset button. From climate activists and grassroots leaders, to international CEOs and global megastars, the list acknowledges those women playing their part to reinvent our society, our culture and our world - with half of this year’s list made up of women from Afghanistan.

The resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 has changed the lives of millions of Afghan women – with girls banned from receiving secondary education, the ministry for women’s affairs being disbanded, and women in many cases told not to return to work. This year’s list recognises their stories, the scope of their bravery and their achievements as they reset their lives.

Fiame is listed amongst Australian actress, Rebel Wilson and Indonesian eco activist Mia Krishna Pratiwi, to name a few.