Samoa PM Fiame reiterates call to public to get vaccinated

“We need to stand united when it comes to the national safety and security of the country,” Fiame said. .

According to Savali newspaper, as of Monday this week, 69.9% of Samoans eligible to receive protection from the Covid-19 virus via the Astrazeneca vaccine completed their vaccination.

That represents 85,149 residents who have had their two doses of the vaccine.

At the same time, 95% or 115,807 Samoans eligible have had their first dose and need to complete their full vaccination by the end of November.

As for the Pfizer vaccine developed to protect children from 12 to 17 years old, pregnant mothers and lactating mothers from Covid-19, a total of 21,060 have had their first dose.

Three have completed the two injections which must be administered within four weeks from the first dose.

During the press conference Friday, Prime Minister Fiame highlighted the Government’s response to eliminate reckless and irresponsible actions undermining the Covid-19 State of Emergency Orders.

“Police haves filed criminal charges in court against the young man who escaped compulsory quarantine recently jeopardizing the publics’ wellbeing. And at the same time, Cabinet is looking at strengthening the SOE to ensure that these behaviors will be dealt with to the full extent of the law,” she reiterated.

Photo file Caption: Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa