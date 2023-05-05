Samoa PM Fiame unhappy with American Samoan vessel customs breach

In a press conference on Thursday, Fiame said border security should have seized the Kite Runner, owned by a businessman in American Samoa, upon arrival at the Matautu wharf.

However, the Prime Minister said government officials scrambled to get all the necessary clearances for the boat, which should have never happened in the first place.

Fiame said according to reports, the boat docked at Matautu then to Mulifanua before heading to Savai'i, when the police intervened and seized the boat and escorted it back to Matautu.

She said the involvement of government officials to get the last-minute required paperwork is not a good look, citing there is a failure in border security in this matter.

Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo has issued a stern warning against boats from American Samoa heading to Samoa.

Auapa'au emphasised the need to have customs clearance on hand, prior to entering its borders.

He said international law must be upheld regardless and the incident the past weekend was a classic example.

Foreigners on Samoan waters must abide by our laws; otherwise, there will be consequences and it does not matter who owns the vessel, he said.

RNZ Pacific has contacted Samoan's Customs Ministry for comment.

Matautu wharf, Samoa Photo: Facebook / Government of Samoa