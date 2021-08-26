Samoa PM says Tuilaepa talking rubbish

Opposition leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, attacked the FAST Party for staging what he called a 'bloodless coup, destroying the Constitution in the process.

He hit out at New Zealand for not supporting his HRPP party and its involvement in the appointment of five temporary judges, after months of legal battles all lost by the HRPP.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said its more of the 'blame game' from Tuilaepa.

"The reason they lost in court - well first of all - what they were trying to do was unlawful in the first place, and secondly their cases were very ill-prepared. So the blame game, trying to blame everyone else for their failures," she said.

Tuilaepa said his HRPP Party is calling on the United Nations, the Commonwealth and "all friendly Governments" to help sort out what he called the legal mess Samoa is in.

Fiame said she doesn't know "what the Commonwealth and the United Nations would do to help him when he is attacking the judiciary."

"I think the response internationally has been that the judiciary has played its role and function."