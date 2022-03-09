Samoa PM's appeal on International Women's Day

Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa gave the opening address at Samoa's International Women's Day event, saying it is a day to reflect on the resilience and determination of women to overcome the challenges they face.

She said the day serves as a reminder for all that women's voices need to be heard, women's rights should be recognised, women deserve to be protected from all forms of violence and to be included in all aspects of life.

Fiamē said the day was born from an outcry of women against inequality with limited or no voting rights.

She said people must say no to stereotypes and discrimination.

Photo: Government of Samoa Caption: Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa